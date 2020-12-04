Bukhari condemns attack on Apni Party’s DDC candidate in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 4 : Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the attack on Anees-ul-Islam, the party’s candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Sagaam-Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a statement, Bukhari said such violent incidents add to the miseries and sufferings of the people and cannot be condoned by anyone in a civilised society across the world.

“This dastardly attack on our contesting candidate is a manifestation of frustration among forces inimical to peace and the rising popularity of the Apni Party among the people,” he said while urging the government to take serious cognisance of the incident and take all necessary security measures in this regard.

Bukhari said those involved in this incident should not be allowed to go scot free and the administration must identify and nab the culprits behind such attacks and book them under the stringent laws.

He said the attack on unarmed grass-roots level political activists is a show of cowardice which cannot be justified in any way. He also expressed solidarity with the family of Anees-ul-Islam and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Bukhari sought a thorough security review of the vulnerable political workers who reside in the violence prone areas of J&K. “The J&K government should take a review of the security situation and take measures to prevent recurrence of such attacks in the future,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, suspected terrorists attacked DDC candidate of Apni Party, Anees ul Islam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The incident took place on a day when the third phase of DDC elections were underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

