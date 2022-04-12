Bulli bai app case: Three accused granted bail

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday granted bail to three students arrested in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case.

The app targeted Muslim women by making public their details and allowing users to participate in their “auction”.

Magistrate KC Rajput of Bandra court granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal. Earlier, both the magistrate and sessions court had denied them bail, and the three filed their pleas afresh after the police submitted a charge sheet in the case.

Jha, in his bail plea moved through lawyer Shivam Deshmukh, claimed the magistrate and sessions courts had rejected his application merely on the ground that the investigation was still in progress.

Also Read Delhi riots: Court denies bail to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam

The court at the time had ruled that the applicant had technical knowledge and, therefore, can destroy evidence, but today the circumstances have changed as the police have completed their investigation and have filed a charge sheet, Jha’s bail plea contended.

The bail pleas of two other accused in the case, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Singh, were, however, rejected during the day by the Bandra magistrate’s court.

The detailed bail orders have not yet been made available.