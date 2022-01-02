Bulli Bai case: Delhi Police lodges FIR after woman journo’s complaint

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown people involved in harassing and insulting woman of the minority community on social media.

The FIR was registered after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named ‘Bulli Bai’ created on the GitHub platform.

“We have registered an FIR under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” a Delhi Police official told IANS.

The FIR was registered at the Cyber Police station of the South East district.

The woman journalist in her complaint stated that she was shocked to find out on January 1 morning that a website portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of her in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context.

“The term Bulli Bai itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term ‘Bulli’ is used exclusively for Muslim women,” read the complaint.

She further said that the entire portal is designed to insult Muslim women and investigation is required as to whether there is an organised conspiracy regarding the same.

“Bulli Bai” was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a “Khalistan supporter”, and saying women can be booked from the app.

This handle was also promoting Khalistan content at the same time.

Notably, the act of targeting the woman of minority community comes just six months after derogatory “Sulli Deals” mobile app had surfaced where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent.

Delhi Police had at that time registered a case under section 354-A of the IPC.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw on late Saturday said that the hosting platform GitHub has blocked the user behind the app.

“GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action,” the Minister tweeted.