Bullied over dwarfism, 9-yr-old Aussie boy gains global support

9-year-old Australian bullied for his dwarfism receives condolence from Hugh Jackman.

A+ A-

Canberra: ‘Give me a knife now. I want to kill myself’ are the words of a 9-year-old boy, incessantly bullied for his dwarfism.

Quaden Bayles’ mother Yarraka Bayles, from the Australian state of Queensland, posted the heartbreaking Facebook Live video this week to raise awareness of the impact of bullying.

In the video, she said her son had previously attempted suicide.”This is what bullying does,” she said in the video. “Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?”

The video went viral and Bayles received a massive outpour of support from around the world.

Hugh Michael Jackman an Australian actor, singer, and producer in his consolidating tweet said: ‘You’ve got a friend in me’

Australian rugby league team too had a video message for the boy:

“The Indigenous #NRLAllStars are behind you Quaden!,” captioned their video tweet.

A Go-Fund Me page set up by US comedian Brad Williams has raised almost $170,000 — and he’s using the money to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.

“This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough,” Williams said on the fundraising page. “Let’s show Quaden and others there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.”

Quaden Bayles was born with a condition is called achondroplasia dwarfism and has reportedly undergone multiple operations.