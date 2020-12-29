Bunch of talent in a single frame: Farah Khan shares a ‘gold’ pic

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan on Tuesday gave treat to her Instagram followers as she shared a ‘million-dollar’ throwback memory from 1998. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu and Karan Johar along with others.

Taking to her Instagram, Farah Khan shared a starry flashback glimpse of Bollywood actors, posing after having won awards at the prestigious Filmfare ceremony, decades ago.

Farah Khan wrote: “This is a throwback ka throwback photo! I think it was post Filmfare Awards 1998.”

Farah revealed that SRK and Karisma Kapoor had won the Best Actor and the Best Actress in a Supporting role trophies, respectively for the film Dil Toh Paagal Hai, while Tabu and Farah Khan had won for Viraasat.

Tabu received the Critics Award for Best Actress and Farah Khan was awarded for the film’s choreography.

Kareena Kapoor had not stepped into Bollywood when the picture was clicked. She made her acting debut 2 years later with Refugee, Farah Khan further revealed.

“Kareena Kapoor wasn’t even in the movies as yet… Karan Johar and me as usual were doing filmy poses. Khalid Mohamed was editor and main man! Babita aunty the proud mama and Jitesh Pillaai who is now editor and Shah Rukh’s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there.” She added the hashtag #howyoungwerewe to the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. Her popular movies include Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. Her last production venture was Netflix’s Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah’s husband Shirish Kunder.

Meanwhile, on Monday Farah Khan announced that her social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram, have been hacked. However, she has retrieved her Instagram account successfully with the help of her husband, Shirish Kunder.

Farah’s Twitter account is currently unavailable on the microblogging site.