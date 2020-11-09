Burglars steal cash, electronic gear from Goa church

Panaji: Unidentified burglars broke into the iconic Se Cathedral near Panaji and stole cash and electronic equipment, including CCTVs, a church official said on Monday.

Fr Alfred Vaz, the parish priest of Old Goa, said that thieves broke into the office section of the church located in the UNESCO endorsed Old Goa Church complex and stole the valuables probably late on Sunday night.

“They stole cash lying in cupboards and the electronic equipment. Even CCTVs were taken away,” Vaz said.

The church authorities were in the process of determining the loss.

The church was constructed in 1640 in the Old Goa church complex, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation-endorsed site. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit the church complex every year.

“We have registered a First Information Report. A dog squad was pressed into action and finger print experts were conducting a forensic sweep of the crime site,” an official from Old Goa police station said.

