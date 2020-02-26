Burglary of Idol, gem, 4 held

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Task Force of Hyderabad City police arrested 4 persons who were making an attempt to sell an idol of Bhagwan and a precious gem.

It is reported that B Devender (40), resident of Ziaguda, Karwan with the help of his 3 companions, T John, Muhammed Ashraf and Premchand Gupta was trying to sell an idol and a gem saying that it is inconvenient to keep them.

Commissioner of Hyderabad city police Mr Anjani Kumar told that a few years back B Devender had bought a precious gem Nagamani from Mumbai. He was making an attempt to sell it through his associates.

They were trying to sell the idol and the gem for RS 1cr.

The commissioner told that the accused have been arrested and the gem and the idol were seized from their possession. They were handed over to Kulsumpura Police station for taking further action.