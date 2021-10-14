Burj Khalifa lights up to display team India’s new jersey for T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi: Team India’s newly launched Billion Cheers Jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was shown at the iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai on Wednesday, hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed it in the afternoon.

The image of the new jersey and the Indian players shone in the evening lights on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, have gone viral on Twitter

The all-new billion cheers jersey is in dark blue with a zigzag pattern and has a pale blue in between to distinguish it from the main colour.

In a video shared by the kit sponsor, MPL Sports, the new jersey was showcased on the Burj Khalifa.

Here’s the video

On Thursday, BCCI also took to Twitter and wrote, “The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa. Watch the historic moment here! @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia.”

The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa.



Watch the historic moment here! 🇮🇳 @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8S6rGD6c — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2021

On Wednesday, October 13, India’s new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021 was announced by BCCI’s official Twitter handle.

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey,” BCCI tweeted.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 17, 2021, with the tournament’s final scheduled to be played on November 14, 2021.