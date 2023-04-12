‘Burj Khalifa’ like structure creates buzz in Hyderabad [Video]

Published: 12th April 2023
Glimpses of Burj-e-Daawat in Hyderabad (Image Source: Daawat-e-Ramzan Instagram)

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement as Sania Mirza’s sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza is hosting the second edition of her annual ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ expo. However, this year’s event has an added attraction that is garnering attention from visitors – the awe-inspiring structure called ‘Burj-e-Daawat’.

Standing tall amidst the bustling event venue, Burj-e-Daawat is a magnificent structure that resembles the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world. It has undoubtedly become the talk of the town in Hyderabad, with visitors raving about this unique attraction.

The structure, which serves as the centrepiece of the event, is a sight to behold. The resemblance to the Burj Khalifa has left visitors in awe, and many are flocking to take selfies and capture the breathtaking view. It has become a hotspot for social media enthusiasts, with many sharing pictures and videos of their experiences on Instagram.

As the sun sets, ‘Burj-e-Daawat’ lights up with a mesmerizing display of colours, creating a breathtaking sight that is leaving visitors spellbound. The ambience created by this towering structure adds to the festive spirit of the Daawat-e-Ramzan Expo, making it an unforgettable experience for all.

The Daawat-e-Ramzan Expo, a popular event happening in Kings Palace Hyderabad, is showcasing the best of the city’s cuisine, fashion, and culture during the holy month of Ramzan. It kick-started on April 7 and was inaugurated by Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor. The expo will mark its end on April 21.

