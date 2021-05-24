Bus driver commits suicide due to unemployment

Hyderabad: Deprived of employment due to the coronavirus lockdown in the state, a bus driver hanged himself and committed suicide.

According to the sources, B.Ravinder Reddy (52) a resident of Karmaguda, Madannapet was employed as a bus driver in a private school. As a result of lockdown imposed in the state he lost his job.

Due to the financial distress and other problems, the driver started consuming alcohol. Last night, Reddy took the extreme step and committed suicide by hanging in his house.

Madannapet Police have registered a case in this regard.