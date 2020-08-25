Bus services resume in Bihar

Sanitisers should be provided in vehicles and passengers have to wear masks during the journey.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 25th August 2020 3:26 pm IST
Patna: Bus services in the state resumed from Tuesday following a State Transport Department directive.

“It is good the government has resumed bus services. Social distancing measures are hard to follow but we are trying. Sanitisers need to be made compulsory. Buses should also be sensitised for the safety of people,” a passenger told ANI.

On Monday, State transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal wrote a letter to all District Magistrates regarding the resumption of bus services and other means of public transport.

According to the order, vehicles should be sanitised after every trip and the number of passengers, under any circumstances, should not exceed the number of seats.

The police force will be deployed at bus and taxi stands to ensure social distancing and COVID norms are followed.

Bihar has more than 24,000 active coronavirus cases.

Source: ANI
