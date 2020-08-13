Businesses in Hyderabad suffering due to no demand for goods

Hyderabad: The uncertainty of coronavirus disease is making people spend with caution day by day. As a result of which, most of the businesses are suffering less demand and going into losses. Moreover, the continued reduction in daily essentials in most of the Indian households is burdening the economy.

Hyderabad is no different. The shrinking number of people strolling in shops and malls is a clear sign of people not engaging in non essential expenditure. Friends and family outings to movie theatres, water parks and other places of fun have been also restricted from March end.

Since, everyone is worried about the coming months and increasing number of cases in the country, people are abstaining to spend other than on food and basic utilities. Although, restaurants and hotels are functioning in Hyderabad as well as in Secunderabad, people are still unsure of the future circumstances.

Where big business are hit severely in the city and have accumulated rents and debts, many small businesses have shut down completely. Footwear, ready made garments, mobile accessories, stationery shops are being affected the most.

Also Read 50,000 shops close down in Bengaluru