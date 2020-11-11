Businessman arrested for forging ASI letter to sell property

New Delhi, Nov 11 : The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested a person named Varun Krishan Vij for forging the NoC of the Archaeological Survey of India to sell his property which is situated at a distance of 40.5m from a protected monument of the ASI.

“The accused under a pre-planned conspiracy misrepresented the complainant that the property is 200m away from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monument and that he had already obtained an NoC from the ASI and there was no restrictions on the construction of the property. Believing him to be true, the complainant paid Rs 7 crore to him. But the NoC from the ASI was forged,” said OP Mishra, Joint CP, EOW.

The 49-year-old accused has done his MBA from Symbiosis University in Pune. In 2012-13, he started his sales and marketing consultancy firm and used to frequently visit Dubai for consultancy. His business was not doing well for the last 7-8 years, and he wanted to sell his Panchsheel property to maintain his lavish lifestyle. Hence, he forged the NOC, the police said.

Source: IANS

