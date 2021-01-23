Businessman Nasir Ali Khan appointed as honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Republic of Kazakhstan this week announced the appointment of Hyderabad-based businessman Mir Nasir Ali Khan, as an honorary consul at its conulate in Hyderabad, for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Khan was selected to the post last year and the appointment is formalized after the Indian government recognized his appointment with immediate effect on Wednesday. His tenure will be valid until January 15, 2025.

Born into a family of nobles in Hyderabad, Khan is a well-known businessman. He is the managing director and the promoter of MAK Projects Pvt. Ltd., a leading construction and property development company in Hyderabad. Khan was also associated with the construction of The Park in Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

The appointment of Dr. Khan as the honorary consul comes months after he helped in the expatriation of stranded people in Kazakhstan during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan told siasat.com.

“I would work extensively to improve bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan, especially in travel, investments and trade,” Khan said, adding that efforts shall be made to export Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s President is likely to make a visit to India in the next few months, Khan said.