Businessmen, film stars begin donating money to fight COVID-19

Nihad Amani and Mohammad Hussain

Hyderabad: If you thought that the private sector in Telangana has not been chipping into the State government to fight the scary situation created by the coronavirus epidemic, you are only partially right.

The mega private sector companies are slowly waking up to the reality that the state government alone cannot fight and should not be left alone to fight the unexpected spread of the disease.

A small survey carried out by siasat.com showed that several firms have begun to loosen up their purse strings. For instance, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). MEIL MD P.V. Krishna Reddy called on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and handed him over the cheque.

Similarly, Shantha Biotechnics’ promoter, K. E. Varaprasad Reddy, presented to CM a cheque of Rs 1,00,00,116 towards the CM Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, KNR Constructions chief K. Narasimha Reddy also presented Rs 1 crore cheque for CMRF on behalf of the company.

Medical Companies like Laurus Labs had also lent help by providing one lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets. This anti-malarial drug has been recommended by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) as preventive medicine for those who face a high risk of coronavirus infection. CEO Dr. Satyanarayana and Executive Director Chandrakanth Chereddy had also handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to CMO relief’s fund.

Meenakshi Group had also come forward to give Rs 1 crore to the CMRF. Meenakshi Group Chairman K.S. Rao and MD C. Sivaji handed over the cheque to Cabinet Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Companies like GPK Exports and Imports owners Phani Kumar and Karnala Sailaja Reddy have donated 4,000 N95 masks for the use of Telangana state government doctors.

To counter the spread of COVID 19, Heritage Foods Limited has decided to contribute Rs. 1 crore in its major operating areas across the country for the fight against coronavirus.

Also, the Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) donated Rs 1 crore to the CM’s Relief Fund. CREDAI representatives handed over the cheque to Minister K.T. Rama

Superstar of the South Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 1 crore CMO’s Relief Fund and on the other hand, Pavan Kalyan gave away Rs. 50 lakh each to Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the meantime, Tollywood film Bombhaat actor Nithiin handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to CMO’s relief fund.

According to the government sources what has been donated so far is just a drop to fight a monster that is growing by the day. “We hope that people with money would come forward to donate more and more. The cause is gigantic and human. We need assistance from every quarter,” they said.

