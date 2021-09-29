Busted: 22-year-old arrested for possession of 1.1 kgs ganja

By News Desk|   Published: 29th September 2021 3:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Habeebnagar police after he was reportedly caught in possession of 1.1 kilograms of weed (ganja). The other accused in the case is on the run.

According to the police, on September 28 during patrolling by Habeebnagar police station officials, they noticed two men on a two-wheeler with a polythene cover in a ‘suspicious manner.’

Subsequently, at the Charkandil cross roads, Aghapura, when the two men noticed the police, one of the riders jumped and escaped leaving his acquaintance to be caught red-handed with the possession of the 1.1 kilograms of ganja. The person who was arrested has been identified as Vinod.

On interrogation, the police stated that the 22-year-old Vinod revealed they were carrying the ganja in an attempt to sell it to customers. The accused reportedly confessed that they had purchased the ganja from an unidentified villager at Jhinsi Chowrai, lower Dhoolpet, at a cost of Rs. 6000 per kilo.

The accused had reportedly bought Rs. 6,600 worth of ganja and proceeded to Charkandli cross roads to sell it. The police said that they seized 1.1 kilograms of ganja and a two wheeler bike from the arrested accused.

