Busy with polls, IAS groom, IPS bride tie knot at office

A+ A-

KOLKATA: Unable to get time out of their tedious work schedules, a devoted pair of civil servants in Kolkata decided to got married in office.

According to a report by Times Of India, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Tushar Singla and his partner IPS officer Navjot Simmi signed their marriage certificate at Singla’s office on Friday.

Tushar Singla and Navjot Simi. Image Courtesy: Times Of India

Singla, a 2015 batch West bengal cadre currently the SDO stationed at Uluberia where as Simi, a 2017 batch Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted as DSP in Patna.

Reports suggest that the couple’s marriage was getting repeatedly postponed as Singla’s wasn’t getting time to go to Punjab to due heavy work scheduled.

Both the groom and bride also promised a grand wedding reception to their colleagues, but only after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections.