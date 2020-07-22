Butchers in Hyderabad undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted By SM Bilal Published: 22nd July 2020 1:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: For the forthcoming Eid-Al-Adha, Qureshi community (Butchers) too are gearing up to stay safe and exercising precautions. On Tuesday as many as fifty members of the Qureshi community have undergone COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at Government Unani Hospital Charminar. More butchers are expected to undergo the corona tests at the Government testing facility.

Butchers from various parts of old city have undergone RT-PCR test today. During Eid-Al-Adha, butchers are vastly used for sacrificing the animals and for meat cutting process jobs.

The authorities this year have planned to allow only those butchers for the job who test negative for COVID-19, while those who test positive will be treated as per protocol and those who are asymptomatic will be asked to quarantine at a government centre or at home.

