Butter chai: Twitterati react after video from Agra’s Baba Tea Stall goes viral

New Delhi: A video of a person adding butter to the tea went viral on social. In the video, he can be seen adding butter to the boiling water.

As per the Free Press Journal, the video is from Agra’s Baba Tea Stall.

After the video went viral, many Twitterati started expressing their views.

One of the persons wrote, “Arey paranthe pe makhan extra bola tha bhaiya chai me kyu daal diya?”.

arey paranthe pe makhan extra bola tha bhaiya chai me kyu daal diya? 🙄 — Sidhjot (@sidhjot) January 16, 2021

Another person wrote, “Just replace tea with pav bhaji and voila”.

Just replace tea with pav bhaji and voila 😂 — Madhu (@arian_earthling) January 16, 2021

Some of the other reactions of the Twitterati are as follows.

And what about that Fat, cholesterol, calories — itsme_nips (@nipun141) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the netizens claimed that butter tea is consumed in hilly regions such as Bhutan and Tibet.

First, this is Tibetan butter tea and it’s fine. Second, I have seen the same thing in Agra. I would love to taste this flavour of tea. If we can have Gulab Jaman ki Sabji then why not Butter Tea? https://t.co/fQlNavBQrq — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) January 17, 2021

And hence it is important to travel, learn and grow to know that India is diverse…even in its Tea! Butter tea, noon chai etc made by Kashmiris, Ladakhi and Tibetans! Absolute delish… https://t.co/RoHRXE6zfe — Marisha (@marishadolly) January 17, 2021