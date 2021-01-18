Butter chai: Twitterati react after video from Agra’s Baba Tea Stall goes viral

New Delhi: A video of a person adding butter to the tea went viral on social. In the video, he can be seen adding butter to the boiling water.
As per the Free Press Journal, the video is from Agra’s Baba Tea Stall.
After the video went viral, many Twitterati started expressing their views.
One of the persons wrote, “Arey paranthe pe makhan extra bola tha bhaiya chai me kyu daal diya?”.
Another person wrote, “Just replace tea with pav bhaji and voila”.
Some of the other reactions of the Twitterati are as follows.
Meanwhile, some of the netizens claimed that butter tea is consumed in hilly regions such as Bhutan and Tibet.