Buy Samsung QLED 8K TV starting at Rs 3.7 lakh till Oct 31

New Delhi, Oct 24 : Samsung India on Saturday announced ‘The 8K Festival’ under which its premium QLED 8K TVs will be available at special prices with discounts up to Rs 6,30,000.

The special offers on QLED 8K TVs will be available at leading retail outlets across the country from October 24 to October 31.

During this offer period, consumers will also get Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing the 85-inch, 82-inch and 75-inch models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

On buying the 65-inch QLED 8K TV models, consumers will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone.

Consumers will be able to avail of discounts across the QLED 8K range, starting with Rs 1,30,000 to Rs 1,80,000 on 65-inch models, Rs 3,50,000 on 75-inch models and Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 630,000 on 82-inch and 85-inch models.

Additionally, consumers can get cashback of up to Rs 20,000 with easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs 1,990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels

The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR – all created to provide a stunning 8K experience.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.