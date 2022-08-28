Buzz: Aamir Khan to be back with two big-budget films

Earlier, it was reported that Aamir Khan is going to take a two-month break from films and is jetting off to the US.

Buzz: Aamir Khan to be back with two big-budget films
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist had pinned all of his hopes on his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, however, the disastrous collections at the box office and low response from the audience have left Aamir heartbroken.

Earlier, it was reported that owing to this, Aamir is going to take a two-month break from films and is jetting off to the US.

Well, seems like the reports were misleading as Aamir Khan will be back in the country in a month or so. In fact, right after coming back, he will be kickstarting the shoot of not one but two big-budget Bollywood films.

According to a report in Box Office Worldwide, Aamir Khan’s next will be a larger-than-life entertainer and it will be produced by the man himself. Furthermore, he will star in another huge film which will not be his home production.

However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Aamir Khan’s next film Mogul based on the life of Gulshan Kumar has been shelved indefinitely.

