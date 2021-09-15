Buzz: Kajal Aggarwal expecting her first child

Mumbai: South industry is abuzz with rumours that Kajal Aggarwal will embrace motherhood. If the latest grapevine is to be believed, Tollywood actress, who exchanged wedding vows with her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu last year, is expecting her first child. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

According to Great Andhra report, Kajal has informed the makers of her upcoming movie Acharya about her pregnancy and even planning to wrap up the shoot fastly. She will be seen playing female lead opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s directorial.

Kajal has neither denied nor confirmed the pregnancy rumours. Her silence has added fuel to the speculations which claimed that she is expecting her first child soon.

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman on 30 October in a close-knit ceremony which was attended by only family and close friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Kajal Aggarwal has plenty of movies in her kitty. Her Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Queen remake Paris Paris have been delayed for over two years now due to pandemic. She is working on Hey Sinamika, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Venkat Prabhu’s web series, and a few other projects.