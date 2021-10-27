Buzz: Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir to get married in December

Mumbai: With celebrations lasting for days to having eminent personalities from the film fraternity in attendance, celebrity wedding are always a grand affair. Now, rumour mills have it that fans might get to see the two most awaited weddings of tinsel town in December. Yes, you heard that right. If the current buzz is to be believed, industry’s two hot couples — Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor will be tying knot soon.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

According to Times Of India report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are prepping up for their December wedding. The report quoted a source saying, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s viral photo (Instagram)

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Though the couple always preferred staying mum about their bond, social media has been enough smart to decode what’s brewing between the two. Even actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed that the two are dating.

An official confirmation on their wedding is still awaited.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

There is another hot buzz surfacing online. If that is to be believed, one of the most adored and talked-about couples of B-town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have locked December for their wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the couple has pushed their movie shoot dates to 2022. It seems their December diary is empty and this adds more fuel to the rumours.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.