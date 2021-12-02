Buzz: Mahesh Babu to undergo surgery; fans react

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently shooting for his much-anticipated upcoming project Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, will reportedly undergo a minor surgery. Internet is buzzing with the reports about the same.

Mahesh Babu is suffering from a knee injury and will be soon jetting off to USA for its surgery, various media reports said. It is unclear whether Mahesh Babu will go ahead with the surgery in the US or Hyderabad.

It is also learned that the shooting of Sarkaaru Vaari Pata will be postponed for two months. Once he recuperates from surgery, Mahesh Babu will resume the shooting. However, nothing as such has been confirmed yet.

Soon after the reports of his surgery went viral, hashtag #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna started trending on social media with scores of fans expressing concern for him.

It can be recalled that in 2020, Mahesh had underwent a knee surgery in NewYork, which he sustained during the shooting of Aagadu in the year 2014.

Meanwhile, speaking about Mahesh Babu upcoming film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, it is being directed by Parasuram. The music of the film is composed by S.S. Thaman and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The actor will also be collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli for the first time.