Buzz: Mahesh Babu to undergo surgery; fans react

Soon after the reports of his surgery went viral, hashtag #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna started trending on social media with scores of fans expressing concern for him

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 2nd December 2021 10:55 am IST
Mahesh Babu rejects Ramayana: Reports
Mahesh Babu (Twitter)

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently shooting for his much-anticipated upcoming project Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, will reportedly undergo a minor surgery. Internet is buzzing with the reports about the same.

Mahesh Babu is suffering from a knee injury and will be soon jetting off to USA for its surgery, various media reports said. It is unclear whether Mahesh Babu will go ahead with the surgery in the US or Hyderabad.

It is also learned that the shooting of Sarkaaru Vaari Pata will be postponed for two months. Once he recuperates from surgery, Mahesh Babu will resume the shooting. However, nothing as such has been confirmed yet.

MS Education Academy

Soon after the reports of his surgery went viral, hashtag #GetWellSoonMaheshAnna started trending on social media with scores of fans expressing concern for him.

It can be recalled that in 2020, Mahesh had underwent a knee surgery in NewYork, which he sustained during the shooting of Aagadu in the year 2014.

Meanwhile, speaking about Mahesh Babu upcoming film Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, it is being directed by Parasuram. The music of the film is composed by S.S. Thaman and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The actor will also be collaborating with S.S. Rajamouli for the first time.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button