Buzz: Meet first 2 confirmed contestants of Lock Upp 2

Mumbai: Lock Upp season 2 is speculated is begin in March and the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the captive reality show debuted in 2022 and was quite a hit among audience. Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp.

The internet is already filled with rumours and stories about possible celebrity contestants who might take part in the controversial reality show. And now, we have names of two ‘almost confirmed’ inmates who have high chances of entering the Ekta Kapoor’s show. They are — Divya Agarwal and Umar Riaz.

Divya Agarwal, Umar Riaz in Lock Upp 2?

Popular television personality Divya Agarwal, who has previously appeared on shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT season 1, has been approached by the makers of Ekta Kapoor’s show. It is being said that she is almost confirmed to take part in the show’s upcoming season.

Divya Agarwal (Instagram)

Another name that has left fans excited is of Umar Riaz, who is an actor-doctor by profession is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz. Umar was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 post which his popularity skyrocketed. Now, it is being said that he has given nod to Lock Upp 2 and might announce it officially soon.

Umar Riaz (Instagram)

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the excitement for Lock Upp 2 has reached new heights with the speculations of these two contestants.

