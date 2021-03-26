Buzz: MLC Vani Devi to be made legislative council chairman

Hyderabad: A persona non grata for any political party or people until few months ago, daughter of former Prime Minister Late PV Narasimha Rao, Surabhi Vani Devi is now a buzzword.

An academician who did not evince interest to carry forward the political legacy of her father earlier, was surprisingly brought to the limelight only months ago when chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made her a key member of the PV Centenary Celebrations Committee, which ripped Telangana Congress a chance of holding on to the former Prime Minister’s legacy.

Later, she was named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidate for elections to the vacant seat in legislative assembly from graduates’ constituency of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, which she won with a majority of 11,703 votes against sitting MLC from BJP N. Ramchander Rao.

Now, buzz in the TRS circles is that Vani Devi is likely to be made the chairman of the legislative council, which will further strengthen her image and enhance party’s stature in public.

At present, former MP Guttha Sukhender Reddy is the chairman of legislative council, but he is said to be facing a lot of health problems and wants to step down from the post. Therefore, KCR might replace him with Vani Devi. “A decision is expected after the Nagarjunasagar by-elections,” sources said.

It was also said that Vani Devi could be offered a cabinet post, along with Nizamabad MLC and KCRs daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, but it is unlikely, party sources said.