Buzz: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding NOT happening, know why

Mumbai: Reports of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married have been doing rounds on internet for a while now. They are undoubtedly one of the cutest couple in tinsel town and have been giving major couple goals for quite some time now.

Their romance is growing stronger by the day, social media and paparazzi prove it. It was reported that they are even planning to take it to the next level soon. Rumours were rife that Ranbir and Alia were looking for December wedding. It seems the couple was planning to get married next month after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. However, according to latest updates nothing as such is happening.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage postponed

Latest report in Bollywood Life states that Ranbir and Alia have pushed their wedding plan to 2022 or early 2023 due to various reasons. A source close to the couple has informed to the news portal that the couple have a packed professional schedule in the coming months, which is the main reason behind their changed plan.

The source further revealed that Ranbir and Alia, fondly called as RanAlia, are planning for a destination wedding outside India and the preparations would take some time.

“One of the most important reasons perhaps is their film Brahmastra. The film’s team, as well as Ranbir and Alia, wanted the film to release before they officially become man and wife. And now, with the film releasing in September 2022, a wedding towards the end of next year or early 2023 can be possible,” source said.

Ranbir-Alia’s hush-hush love story!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

What’s on their professional front?

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor has the Yash Raj film Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi apart from Brahmastra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.