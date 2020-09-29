By-election to one Assembly seat in Telangana on Nov 3

Hyderabad: By-elections to the Dubbaka Assembly seat in Telangana will be held on November 3.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the poll schedule for by-elections to 56 Assembly seats across the country.

State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said the gazette notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 9. October 16 will be the last date for receiving nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 17, while October 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.

The by-election has been necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The ruling party is likely to field his widow Sujatha from the seat.

In 2018, Ramalinga Reddy had defeated Congress’ M. Nageshwar Reddy by a margin of 62,500 votes.

This time, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed his party cadre to ensure the party’s victory by a margin of one lakh votes.

TRS has already launched the campaign with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao reaching out to the voters with extensive tours to different villages.

Source: IANS