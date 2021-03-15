By making triple talaq illegal, NDA gave freedom to Muslim women: Nadda

Guwahati: BJP president J. P. Nadda on Monday said that 125 Indian laws were not enforced in Jammu and Kashmir before the repeal of Article 370 and the NDA government accorded freedom to the Muslim women by declaring Triple Talaq illegal.

Addressing an election rally at Jamugurihat Sootea in Sonitpur district, Nadda said that even though triple talaq was unacceptable in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and many other Muslim countries, it was unfortunately active in India.

“Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, no previous government dared to repeal Article 370 and to enact a law against triple talaq,” he said.

The BJP president said that peace and prospery has been established both in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam “BJP is working for Assam’s peace and prosperity.”

Lambasting the Congress, he said before 2016, during the rule of the Congress party in Assam, 2,250 people and 284 security personnel were killed by militants and people were living in a fear psychosis.

“But the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a historic accord with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) last year and after that 3,000 militants of four factions of the NDFB had surrendered and over 4,000 sophisticated rifles deposited to the government. Besides, 2,300 extremists were arrested,” he said.

Announcing that Assam will become a flood-free state, Nadda said that a satellite survey is now underway to make detailed projects for the purpose.

“Rs 53, 000 crore was approved in this year’s central budget for Assam,” he said adding that the BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state are working to protect the state’s traditions and culture.

“Besides construction of India’s longest (4.9 km) rail-cum-road Bogibeel bridge in Assam on the mighty Brahmaputra river, many big bridges have been either constructed or are under construction.”

The former union health minister said that the government had successfully tamed the Covid-19 pandemic in India with a population of 130 crore even as the many countries could not succeed to deal with the disease properly.

“Once India had just one Covid sample testing laboratory. Now we have 2,500 testing labs with 12 lakh people who can be tested in a day. India is capable of producing over five lakh kits per day. India’s mortality rate is the lowest and the recovery rate the highest in the world,” he said.

The BJP President told the gathering that they had to decide whether they wanted the guarantee of roads, medical colleges or Congress’ corruption.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

