Byju Raveendran, Kunal Bahl named to startup advisory panel

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, and Snapdeal Co-founder Kunal Bahl, among others, have been nominted as non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council.

The government has nominated several people representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, as non-official members on the council.

The council will suggest measures to foster a culture of innovation amongst citizens and students in particular, promote innovation in all sectors of economy across the country, including semi-urban and rural areas among others.

Other members on the advisory council include Lizzie Chapman of ZestMoney, Abhiraj Singh of Urban, Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Cab, Kris Gopalakrishnan, of Axilor Ventures.

Chiefs of industry bodies are also part of the council, including NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, and CII President Uday Kotak.

The term of the non-official members of the startup advisory council shall be for a period of two years.

