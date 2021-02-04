Byju’s Young Genius: 14-year-old Hyderabadi techpreneur Zunaira Khan to appear on the show

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old Hyderabadi techpreneur Zunaira Khan, resident of Nacharam industrial area will be seen in the upcoming Byju’s Young Genius show. The show will be telecasted on February 6, 2020.

In the show, she will be seen with actor Rajkummar Rao. After the shooting that took place in Mumbai, she said that it was an honour for her to meet the actor, New Indian Express reported.

Developer, trainer

Zunaira Khan who is running her own company got her first client when was 9-year-old. The talented girl has developed many business applications for various organizations including Licious, Fooditnow, Daily Ninja.

Apart from developing applications, she started giving coaching to engineering students at the age of 11 years.

She has also been conferred with the title of ‘Digital Ambassador’ of Delhi Public School.

Journey of Zunaira Khan from school girl to techpreneur

Earlier, talking to media person, she had said, “My mother is an IT Trainer and used to take classes for B Tech students. I was fascinated by the way she used to teach them and asked her to train me. I started learning at the age of seven and developing software at the age of eight years”.

In 2019, talking to the correspondent of siasat.com, Zunaira said that her interest in the software does not impact her studies. When asked about the time required to develop a website, she said that it depends on the client’s requirement.

In the same interview, Zunaira’s mother Nishat Khan said that earlier, clients were reluctant to accept school girl as a developer. However, later, they recognized her skills.

Now the girl has not only became a techpreneur but also the role model for many students.