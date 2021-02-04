Bypoll for RS seat from Assam to be held on March 1

New Delhi, Feb 4 : The by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam will be held on March 1, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The seat was held by Bodoland People’s Front member Biswajit Daimary who resigned from the house and joined the BJP in November last year.

As per the poll schedule, February 18 is the last day of filling of nomination papers and the last date of withdrawal is February 22.

“The Chief Secretary, Assam is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the poll panel said in a statement. It has also appointed the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam as observer for this election.

Issuing the guidelines for the bypolls, the ECI said that every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity. “Thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out at the entry of hall/room/ premises used for election purposes. Sanitiser shall be made available at all locations. Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant Covid-19 guidelines of the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” it said.

