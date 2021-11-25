C language course in Hyderabad: Siasat to organize free demo on Sunday

Hyderabad: Are you looking for a C language course in Hyderabad? If yes, attend the free demo on Sunday.

Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start the C language course on Sunday, October 28.

Who can join the course?

Anyone who wants to start learning coding can join the course. It is one of the important courses for computer science engineering, B.Sc., BCA, and MCA students.

No prior knowledge of coding is needed to join the course. During the course, all the concepts needed by the beginner will be covered.

In the C language course which is in high demand in Hyderabad, all the concepts of the programming language will be covered.

C language course in Hyderabad: Demo and other details

Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to organize a free demo on the course on Sunday, November 14. The demo will begin at 4 p.m. at Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre, Abids.

The total duration of the course is 20 days.

Don’t miss the golden opportunity to learn C language as it not only helps students during their graduation but also improves the chances of their entry into the IT sector.

For more details, one can dial cellphone numbers 9000191481 or 9393876978.