C V Anand takes over as NTPC

Hyderabad: C. V Anand has been posted as the Regional Executive Director (South) of NTPC Limited at Southern Region Headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana

Prior to this he was the Regional Executive Director of NTPC Western Region -I in Mumbai and was also holding the additional charge as Regional Executive Director of Southern Region.

A Mechanical Engineering Graduate from Venkateshwara University, Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, C.V. Anand had joined NTPC as an Executive Engineer Trainee in 1983.

During his career spanning over 36 years, C.V. Anand has made enormous contributions in improving Operation, Maintenance and Commissioning systems of NTPC power plants and Commercial aspects of the power business.

C.V. Anand, who brings with him rich and varied experience worked in senior positions in NTPC including as General Manager (Commercial) at NTPC Corporate Centre in New Delhi, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of NTECL-Vallur, a 1500 MW joint venture thermal power plant of NTPC and TNGEDCO near Chennai and Executive Director (Operation Services) at EOC-NOIDA.

He has also worked in operation and Maintenance departments at Ramagundam in Telangana Rihand in Uttar Pradesh Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh, and Talcher Kaniha in Orissa power stations as well as in Commercial Department at Corporate Centre in New Delhi in various capacities.

