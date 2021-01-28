CA student arrested in Bengaluru with drug haul

By IANS|   Published: 29th January 2021 12:42 am IST
Bengaluru, Jan 28 : Continuing their crackdown on drug peddling in the city, the Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a person and seized hashish oil and marijuana – valued around Rs 35 lakh from him.

According to the city police’s southeast subdivision, 1.2 kg of hashish oil and 3 kg of marjuana was seized from Vishrut N. Raj, 27.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Srinath M. Joshi told reporters that the accused is a commerce graduate but he is presently pursuing a the Chartered Accountant’s course.

“During his study, he developed a very vast network of professional course students such as engineers, medical and other professionals as well. His area of operation included posh areas like Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Koramangala, B.T.M. Layout and other adjoining areas,” he said.

The DCP said that preliminary investigations suggest that Raj used to procure these banned substances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mico Layout division, Sudheer M. Hegde said that the accused was in touch with Guntur-based peddler Praveen aka Mummy and procured banned drugs from him.

“He purchased these drugs at Rs 5 or Rs 6 lakh and the same used to be sold at a premium rate. “He used to sell it for at least the double the amount,” he said.

The ACP added that Raj used to work in a Chartered Accountant firm, which was also used to increase his customer base in a clandestine manner.

