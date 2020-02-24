CAA-Delhi violence: Protests start at MANNU Hyd

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) campus at Gachibowli on Monday night reverberated with slogans like “BJP Murdabad” and “Modi teri tanashahi nahin chlegi (Modi your dictatorship will not work)” as hundreds of students marched in protest against Delhi’s Maujpur and Jaffarabad violence.

Numerous students under the aegis of the MANUU Students’ Union took out to streets and marched throughout the campus raising slogans against the Modi government and alleged failure of Delhi Police. The students have taken to protests against the attacks of Pro-CAA protesters against Anti-CAA activists in Delhi.

“We strongly condemn the failure of Delhi police in restoring law and order in the National capital. Innocent people have lost lives,” said MANUU Union President Umer Farooq. He also said that NDA government led by the BJP suffers from Islamophobia which had resulted in its bringing laws that tarnish the secular fabric of the country.