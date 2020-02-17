CAA: Flash protest in the city at various places

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Consequent on the refusal of permission to protesting women to stage ‘Dharna’ at Indira Park, hundreds of activists staged protests at various places in the city.

Police tried its level best to foil these protest programmes but failed. Police pickets were posted at sensitive points.

After Zohar prayer, police arrested convener of Joint Action Committee, Mr. Mushtaq Malik from his office, Azampura. He was immediately shifted to Osmania University police station whereas Maulana Naseeruddin of Wahdat-e- Islami organization was kept under house arrest. His son, Muqueemuddin Yasir, Dr. Taufeeque Ahmed, Ahmed Raza Siddiqui and other youths were arrested and shifted to Saidabad police station.

At Mehdipatnam crossroads, social activist, Sheeraz Khan and Arshia Begum and others protested at Mallepally Masjid.

The protesters shouted slogans to take back CAA.

Former CPI MP of Rajya Sabha, Mr. Syed Aziz Pasha went to O.U. police station and met Mr. Mushtaq Malik. Mr. Malik was released in the night.

President of AISF Syed Waliullah Quadri and other youths registred their protest at Chaderghat crossroads. They were arrested and shifted to Afzalgunj police station.

Mr. Mushtaq Malik told that police should not have misunderstanding that by not giving permission for protests, people would get discouraged.

He further told that in the future, the protests would be intensified.