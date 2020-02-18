CAA: Mahmood Pracha’s important advice to citizens

A+ A-

Allahabad: Supreme Court Advocate Mahmood Pracha on Monday, made an appeal to the citizens regarding NPR process.

Addressing the media persons, Pracha when asked to share his advice and opinions to the citizens regarding the official NPR process which is going to begin from April 1, he very clearly stated that CAA, NRC and NPR are all illegal.

Pracha said it is okay for the citizens to express their resentment in this matter, it is their right to fight against such discrimination and the government cannot do anything to stop them from fighting against what is wrong.

He said to politely avoid speaking or answering to officials on being asked about their documents. Giving wrong information could be illegal but it is not illegal to refuse to give information, he said.

Secondly, he said no official has the right to ask the citizens about their citizenship at least until the matter is completely sorted in the Supreme Court and until it makes a firm decision and conclusion with the jury.

Till then, any official pertaining to ask questions regarding citizenship of a person will be considered illegal.

Pracha further stated that the agenda behind NRC and NPR are not just to remove the Muslim community but also wipe out the SC/ST/BC and other castes.

“Uttar Pradesh was the first state to grant reservation to people. However the Government of Uttarakhand abandoned the law stating that provision and abandoning of reservations does not come under any Fundamental or Constitutional rights thereby breaching Article 14, 15, and 16 of the Indian Constitution. He also stated that very soon Uttar Pradesh will also follow what Uttarakhand did.

“There are three major demands that citizens should ask from the government and they shall be fulfilled. First, to protect citizenship of citizens. Second, to protect the reservation system and third, to protect our Indian Constitution.

Pracha said until there is no discrimination on the basis of these three demands and the Supreme Court does not come up with a verdict, there will be marches, protests and dharna’s held at Shaheen Bagh and everywhere in India.

He also said that there will be a complete Bharat Bandh observed on February 23 and requested all people to join and cooperate so that the government is forced to listen to the voices of the SC/ST/BC and other minorities and withdraw from CAA, NRC and NPR.

Intern Anhaar Majid