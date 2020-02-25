CAA-NRC: Bihar passes resolution against NRC

A+ A-

Patna: The Bihar assembly today has passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Earlier on Sunday Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had reiterated that NRC shall not be implemented in the state and that only the NPR would be updated like it was done back in 2010.

The Assembly passed the resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form but with an amendment.

No NRC in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Earlier, BJP ally JD U president Kumar made it clear the state shall not implement NRC though the part had supported Centre’s CAA.

Earlier, Kumar said “NRC is not going to be implemented here (in Bihar) and only NPR will be carried out the way it was done in the year 2010. It will be done on the basis of that only.”