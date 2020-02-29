CAA-NRC: Nizamabad women present bangles to Jafar Pasha

A+ A-

NIZAMBAD: Women from Nizamabad allegedly ‘present’ bangles to men for not protesting against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens the eay it should be protested.

To expressed solidarity, religious leader from Hyderabad Maulana Md Jafar Pasha Husamuddin Sani also visited the protestors camp. Jafar Pasha was one of the speaker at the sit-in protest site.

In the video posted on Twitter, the hijab-clad women can be seen presenting a plate full of colourful bangles expressing their anger saying ‘choorhiya pehen ke baitho’ while the men at the gathering attempting to console them.

Watch the video:

The women said that they will present the bangles to every political and religious leaders for not registering the protest against the draconian law.