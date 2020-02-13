CAA-NRC: Puducherry becomes first UT to pass resolution

A+ A-

CHENNAI: The Puducherry Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Central government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Citizens Register (NRC).

The Congress is in power in Puducherry.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a special session and was supported by the DMK and the Congress.

The members of the AIADMK and the All India N.R. Congress boycotted the session while the three nominated members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out of the house in protest.

With this, Puducherry became the first Union Territory to pass such a resolution.

Earlier, four states –Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, the West Bengal assembly has passed anti-CAA resolution while the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved one.

Last week, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation became the first civic body in the country to pass a resolution against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

Excluding Muslims, the CAA seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.