CAA-NRC: Shaheen Bagh protesters clear part of road

NEW DELHI: The passage between Kalindi Kunj to Nodia (via Road No. 9, Okhla) which was blocked for more than two months due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Shaheen Bagh was opened on Saturday.

The passage was opened after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors assured the protesters that their demands would be taken up before the Supreme Court.

DCP South East R.P. Meena visited the site to review the situation. However, the barricades are partially placed and the police are checking every car passing through the passage.

The passage was blocked after protests continued in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The move comes four days after the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors met the protesters at Shaheen Bagh.