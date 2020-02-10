menu
CAA-NRC: Tension in Kanpur as police forcibly evict protesters

In pre-dawn swoop, the police charged the protesting women and forced them out of the park.

Posted by Safoora Published: February 10, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
KANPUR: Situation is tense in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after the police on early on Monday morning tried to forcibly evict Muslim women holding protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mohammed Ali Park in Chamanganj area.

It is being reported that the police action has increased the tension in the area.

The women-led protest has been ended on Saturday after the organizers agreed to end their agitation following an assurance by the district administration that cases against the innocent will be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against them.

The women had given a memorandum demanding that the NRC not be implemented.

However, more than 100 women sat on dharna at the road outside the park. 

Police had told him to vacate the park at night, but the situation deteriorated on Monday morning.

In pre-dawn swoop, the police charged the protesting women and forced them out of the park.

The situation still remains tense.

