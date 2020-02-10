CAA-NRC: Tension in Kanpur as police forcibly evict protesters

A+ A-

KANPUR: Situation is tense in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after the police on early on Monday morning tried to forcibly evict Muslim women holding protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mohammed Ali Park in Chamanganj area.

It is being reported that the police action has increased the tension in the area.

The women-led protest has been ended on Saturday after the organizers agreed to end their agitation following an assurance by the district administration that cases against the innocent will be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against them.

The women had given a memorandum demanding that the NRC not be implemented.

आज बाबू पुरवा क्षेत्र एवं मोहम्मद अली पार्क स्थलों के धरने को शांतिपूर्वक समाप्त किए जाने हेतु मैं विशेषकर वहां पर महिलाओं, पुलिस/जिला प्रशासन का आभारी हूं। मा. मुख्यमंत्री जी द्वारा इस हेतु प्रदेश स्तर की वीडियो क्रांफेंसिंग में जनपद कानपुर नगर के प्रशासन की सराहना की गई है। pic.twitter.com/kr3sPdiRAz — DM Kanpur Nagar (@DMKanpur) February 8, 2020

However, more than 100 women sat on dharna at the road outside the park.

Police had told him to vacate the park at night, but the situation deteriorated on Monday morning.

In pre-dawn swoop, the police charged the protesting women and forced them out of the park.

The situation still remains tense.