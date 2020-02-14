CAA-NRC: Shaheen Bagh like protest in Gulbarga

A+ A-

Gulbarga: A massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) took place at Gulbarga.

The protest saw not only the participation of Muslims but people from all walk of life and religion also gathered to raise their voice against the unjust CAA-NRC-NPR.

Addressing the gathering, the managing director of Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan said that we all have to fight against this unconstitutional CAA, NRC and NPR.

He said: “The central government is trying to make the Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, nomadic tribes and downtrodden communities’ to de-voters.”

“Once a person comes under a doubtful voter, then S/he cannot be able to vote for 10 years, neither apply for any government schemes nor purchase any property,” he further added.

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against the divisive CAA which excluding Muslims, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.