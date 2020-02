A+ A-

Hyderabad: In wake of “Protest Day” Hyderabad has been put on alert. JAC convener Mushtaq Malik and others members of Joint Action Committee have been taken into preventive custody at various places in city.

After Hyderabad city police denied permission to women’s sit in protest near dharna Chowk, the JAC has given a call for citywide protest day against alleged partisan police attitude.

JAC has also appealed public to observe Sunday as Youm E Ehtejaj.