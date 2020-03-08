CAA protest:Allahabad HC orders removal of Police banners by 3pm

A+ A-

Allahabad: In a special sitting being held today, the Allahabad High Court pulled up state authorities for putting up of banners containing photographs and details of persons accused of violence during anti-CAA protests at Lucknow.

The bench comprised by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said that the state action of putting up the posters of alleged CAA Protestors was “highly unjust” and that it was an absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty of the persons concerned.

The Lucknow administration had put up hoardings at major cross-sections in the city, with details of about 60 people who have been issued recovery notices for their alleged involvement in violence during CAA protests on December 19, 2019.

A government spokesman said the posters have been up on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive at important intersections, including the main crossing in the busy Hazratganj area and in front of the Assembly building.

Noted activist Sadaf Jafar, human rights lawyer Mohammad Shoaib, activist and former IPS officer S R Darapuri etc., also figure in one of the banners.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the division bench decided to hold a special sitting today (Sunday) at 10 AM.

The court observed that “good sense should prevail on the State and it must remove the hoardings and apprise the court about this at 3”.

At 3pm, the AG is likely to appear on behalf of the State, to assist the court.