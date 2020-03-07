menu
CAA protestor Swathi Khanna lodges complaint against Dubai chef

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: March 07, 2020, 5:24 pm IST
Dubai: CAA protestor Swathi Khanna who received an online rape threat by Dubai-based Indian chef Trilok Singh has lodged a complaint against Singh with the Delhi police as he is back in Delhi.

Within hours of the Gulf News coverage of the online threat, H Gani, a co-owner of the restaurant told Gulf News that they fired Singh on Sunday evening. The 38-year-old head chef at the popular Grand Barbeque Indian restaurant located at 24 Gold Hotel near the Gold Souk in Deira has been deported to India.

