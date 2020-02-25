CAA violence: Shoot-at-sight orders issued in North East Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: As the violence continued to rock in North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a shoot-at-sight order in the clashed-hit areas in the city have been issued.

The orders to shoot the rioters on sight have been issued in the North East district where violence spread through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze.

The shoot-at-sight order was announced by the Delhi Police SP in Yamuna Vihar area in Delhi. In the announcement, the SP said that a curfew has been imposed in four areas of North East district of Delhi and shoot orders have also been issued.