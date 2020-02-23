CAA: Yet another flash protest in Hyd,activists detained

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A day after the police commissioner Hyderabad Anani Kumar advised public not to resort to flash protestst in city, a group of women activists on Sunday staged yet another protest.

However the police detained the protesters, Mild sensation prevailed at Mehdipatnam Cross Roads in Hyderabad after a group of women, headed by Sheeba Minai and Shiraz Khan suddenly staged a flash protest. However the Police dispersed them immediately while few where detained.

The protesters shouted slogans against Union Government for introducing CAA and NRC laws in the country, “We are no scared about police action, the protest shall continue till Government takes back the draconian law” said Shiraz Khan.

The other day Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar asked the groups organisation flash protests in the city to avoid it as it results in traffic related and security issues.

