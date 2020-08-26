CAB hands Bengal pacer Dinda NOC, free to play for another state now

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 10:28 pm IST
Kolkata, Aug 26 : The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday gave Ashok Dinda a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that the veteran Bengal pacer can play for any other state.

Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, had earlier declared that he would sign up to play for a new team in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Bengal had dropped Dinda, 36, midway through the 2019-20 season after a fallout with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

“We are sure that you would certainly perform well for the team that you intend to play for since there is still a lot of cricket left in you,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a letter to Dinda.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

